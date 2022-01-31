Bifrost Market Cap Hits $42.37 Million (BFC)

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. Bifrost has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bifrost Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bifrost is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16 . Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

Buying and Selling Bifrost

