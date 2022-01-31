BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.74% of BigCommerce worth $170,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BigCommerce by 90.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BigCommerce by 79.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 351,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

