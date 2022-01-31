Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 10.7% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.80. 57,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,471,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after purchasing an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Bilibili by 60.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 134.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

