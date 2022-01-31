BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.82 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.68 or 0.00053662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $13.78 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010502 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 327.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00331956 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

