Binemon Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $15.23 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00050102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,670.72 or 0.06947866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,335.11 or 0.99728688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006686 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.