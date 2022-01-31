Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

BIIB stock opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.63. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

