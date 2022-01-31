BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322,972 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.87% of BioLineRx worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

