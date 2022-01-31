Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.94

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.94, but opened at $1.89. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 59,179 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

