Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$9.45 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$8.10 and a 12-month high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$507.42 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

