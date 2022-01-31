Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $282.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002275 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

