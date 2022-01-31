Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Update

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 23.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

BTBT opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

