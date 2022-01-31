Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Head-To-Head Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Bit Digital has a beta of 5.01, suggesting that its stock price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

30.9% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bit Digital and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million 12.52 -$1.91 million N/A N/A Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.38

Bit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bit Digital and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.39%. Given Bit Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Summary

Bit Digital beats Mitesco on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.