Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00015920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002838 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,820 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

