BitcoinPoS (BPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,396.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $372,242.95 and $1,396.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,349,931 coins and its circulating supply is 5,138,477 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinPoS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinPoS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.