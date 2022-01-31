BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $372,009.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00245211 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00076784 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00106758 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,814,221,139 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

