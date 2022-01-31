BitCore (BTX) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $176,874.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,461.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.83 or 0.06988406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.41 or 0.00284456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.00741257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00380873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00237414 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

