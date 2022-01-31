BitDAO Price Reaches $1.49 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $872.80 million and $42.07 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.37 or 0.07098884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00052795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.98 or 0.99742289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006841 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

