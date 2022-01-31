Bitspawn (SPWN) Price Tops $0.0043

Bitspawn (CURRENCY:SPWN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $361,431.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitspawn coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.06 or 0.07086868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,531.74 or 0.99986667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Bitspawn Profile

Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn . Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitspawn

