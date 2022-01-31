BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $836,407.61 and approximately $3,100.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTube has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00378599 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 334,259,312 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

