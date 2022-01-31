BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $57.93 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

