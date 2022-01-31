Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Black Knight worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

