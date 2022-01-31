Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $87.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

