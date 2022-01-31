BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.19

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 2078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

