Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Winspear bought 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $417,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Balestri acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 113,000 shares of company stock worth $530,500.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.95 on Monday. Blackboxstocks has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.