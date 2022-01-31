BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.19% of Grocery Outlet worth $169,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $24.42 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

