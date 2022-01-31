BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,908,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.99% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $165,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.