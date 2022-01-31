BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.55% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $171,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE FMX opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

