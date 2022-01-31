BlackRock Inc. Buys 343,960 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.79% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $173,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 31,070 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 0.93. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

