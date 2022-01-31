BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 454,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.16% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $176,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $305,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

