BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.27% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $165,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

