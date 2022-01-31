BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.32% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $168,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.62.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

