BlackRock Inc. Has $164.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.75% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $164,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 20.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,999,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

