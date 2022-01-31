BlackRock Inc. Has $165.46 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,871,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.02% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $165,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 820.2% in the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 318,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter worth $158,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 5.0% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 25,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 106.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

