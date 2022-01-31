BlackRock Inc. Has $166.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,702,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.42% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $166,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VNDA opened at $14.74 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

