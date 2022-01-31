BlackRock Inc. Has $170.58 Million Stock Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.71% of S&T Bancorp worth $170,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $30.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

