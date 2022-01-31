BlackRock Inc. Has $171.96 Million Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.48% of Grid Dynamics worth $171,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,525,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,170,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

