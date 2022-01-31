BlackRock Inc. Has $173.58 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.42% of Evolent Health worth $173,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,583 shares during the last quarter.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $556,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVH opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

