BlackRock Inc. Has $173.94 Million Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.00% of AMERISAFE worth $173,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

