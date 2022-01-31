BlackRock Inc. Has $177.53 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,127,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.47% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $177,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $65,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $904,823.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

