BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,654 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.30% of Helios Technologies worth $167,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,244 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,727,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLIO opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

