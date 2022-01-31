BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,418,867 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.60% of United Microelectronics worth $170,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $129,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $134,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE UMC opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.