BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.19% of USANA Health Sciences worth $169,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, President Jim Brown sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $56,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,360 shares of company stock worth $953,060 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

