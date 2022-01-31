BlackRock Inc. Sells 10,795 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.88% of Employers worth $164,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EIG opened at $38.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

