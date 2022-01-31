BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,032 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,854,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $168,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $952.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

