BlackRock Inc. Sells 133,044 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,991,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.19% of Domo worth $168,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Domo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Domo by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

