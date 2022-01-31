BlackRock Inc. Sells 204,111 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.04% of Warrior Met Coal worth $167,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

HCC opened at $26.31 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

