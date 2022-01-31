BlackRock Inc. Sells 218,635 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,387,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.19% of AAR worth $174,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

