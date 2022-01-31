BlackRock Inc. Sells 501,320 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,597,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.46% of CoreCivic worth $165,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

