BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,154 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.51% of SiTime worth $175,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $209.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 318.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

