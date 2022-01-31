BlackRock Inc. Sells 74,759 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,792,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,759 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 18.77% of ScanSource worth $166,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,129 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.